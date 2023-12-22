Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Indian Army's 16 Corps also known as the White Knight Corps on Friday said that it salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The 16 Corps of the Indian Army took to the social media platform, X, and said that the soldiers lost their lives while fighting the scourge of terrorism.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: Karnataka May Bring Back Coronavirus Guidelines in Schools, Bengaluru Reports 23 New Cases.

"#IndianArmy and #Whiteknight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism," the post read.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district on Thursday evening after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.

Also Read | Mumbai: Husband Dies by Suicide Minutes After Hearing Wife’s Voice On Phone, Sends His Last Picture On WhatsApp.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)