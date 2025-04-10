New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Saima Wazed, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia, on Thursday highlighted the significant progress made in the Asia-Pacific region in protecting children and families from HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B.

Speaking at the launch of the regional roadmap for the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these infections for the 2024-2030 period, Wazed stressed the importance of continued efforts in addressing these preventable diseases.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India: Israel Praises PM Narendra Modi Government for Bringing Terrorists to Justice.

Wazed expressed her pleasure in launching the new roadmap and acknowledged the progress made in recent decades.

"Over the past few decades, the Asia-Pacific region has made excellent progress in protecting children and their families from these three threats," Wazed said. She credited the progress to the commitment of governments, donors, health professionals, and researchers.

Also Read | TCS Q4 Results-Hiring Updates: Tata Consultancy Services Adds 625 Employees in Q4 of FY25, Reverses Workforce Decline From Previous Quarter.

However, she also pointed out that despite the progress, children and adolescents remain disproportionately affected by these preventable infections.

She said, "Despite this progress, children and adolescents continue to be disproportionately affected by these preventable infections. We have just five years left to achieve our goals. It is imperative that governments invest in tailored programs including universal antenatal screening, treatment and care services, safe delivery and infant feeding options and vaccinations and prophylaxis for children."

Wazed highlighted that collaboration and integration of services across health sectors are essential for improving accessibility and outcomes for women, children, and their families.

"Collaboration and integration within and across health services are crucial to improving accessibility and outcomes for women, children and their families. This is articulated by the WHO Triple Elimination Strategy, which brings integrated care for the mother and child, ensuring that no child is infected with HIV, syphilis or hepatitis B," she added.

Reflecting on her priorities for the region, Wazed mentioned, "Last year, at the start of my term, I outlined my platform, which included prioritizing the health of women, girls and adolescents. I am pleased that the countries of our WHO Southeast Asia region endorsed the platform and set those priorities as the foundational pillars of our region's roadmap for the duration of my tenure."

As part of the celebrations for World Health Day, Wazed underscored the significance of this year's theme: "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures." She stressed that the effort to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B embodies this theme and represents the region's commitment to the health of future generations. "We have a lot of work ahead of us to achieve triple elimination," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)