India News | Who Won if Mughal Army Retreated?: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Claims Victory at Haldighati

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): At a Udaipur gathering on Maharana Pratap's 486th birth anniversary on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief challenged mainstream history.

He declared Haldighati an "unequivocal victory" for the Rajput king and said India's historical narrative has been skewed for centuries to glorify invaders over indigenous rulers.

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Mohan Bhagwat asserted that Haldighati was a clear win for Maharana Pratap, blaming "skewed narratives" in Indian history. "The victory in the Battle of Haldighati was achieved by Maharana Pratap and by those fighting on India's side--this is very clear. The historical debate was skewed, but the facts contradict that narrative," the RSS Chief said.

Challenging the consensus that the 1576 conflict ended in a strategic victory for the Mughal Empire under Akbar, the RSS Chief pointed to records from Mughal chroniclers themselves to bolster his claim.

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He further added, "If we listen to what the Mughal historians themselves wrote, they state that in the very first attack, they had to abandon their positions and retreat six or seven miles. So, who won? The historians who created skewed narratives existed even in that era."

Linking the legacy of the warrior king to the present, Bhagwat added, "Today is Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary. Yesterday marked four hundred and fifty years since the battle. Why was the Battle of Haldighati a victory? It is because Maharana Pratap was born; today is the reason for tomorrow's outcome. We must understand this."

Addressing the broader context of Indian civilisation and its global footprints, the RSS chief emphasised that India's influence was never spread through conquest, but through service and knowledge.

"We believe that whatever path one chooses is right; it is entirely up to them, their feelings, and their concept of God or auspicious timing. Because of this, we welcomed everyone, nurtured and protected everyone, and shared knowledge with everyone," Bhagwat said.

He further emphasised that India historically exported knowledge and culture rather than military aggression.

"We travelled abroad, but we did not bring an army. Instead, we brought knowledge, medical expertise, education, and culture necessary for service. We went and forged friendships, and based on those friendships, we shared our good qualities with the entire world. This is how we, as India, were living," he added.

The RSS Chief, however, issued a note of caution regarding national security and cultural preservation, suggesting that India had previously suffered due to "complacency."

"When we became a little too complacent, we mistakenly thought everyone else in the world was just like us," Bhagwat remarked.

He concluded by praising the resilience of the nation, noting that despite facing numerous hardships, the country preserved its core identity. "Yet, even after losing everything, what we have never allowed ourselves to lose is our way of life, our culture, our religion, and the unity of our country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)