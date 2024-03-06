Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja for his alleged remarks on A Raja and said that whoever made such statements is 'anti-national'.

"Lord Ram and Bharat Mata do not belong to a separate person, it belongs to everyone. The 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan is not only for the BJP but for the whole nation, however, whoever (DMK MP A Raja) has made statements like that is anti-national and should be penalised," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday slammed DMK's A Raja and alleged that the DMK leader had called for "Balkanisation of India and derided Lord Ram, as well as made disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation."

Amit Malviya posted the said speech of DMK's A Raja made in Madurai with the translation saying, "India is not a nation. Understand this well. India is never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. Then only it is one nation. India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What's the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not a country it is a subcontinent. There are so many traditions and cultures. If you come to Tamil Nadu, there's a culture. In Kerala, there's another culture. In Delhi, there's another culture. In Oriya, there's another culture. Why in Manipur, as RS Bharathi said, do they eat dog meat? Yes, it is true, they eat. That's a culture. There's nothing wrong. It's all in our mind."

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Matha and Jai Shriram. I don't believe in Ramayanam but as per the story this is Kamba Ramayanam. 4 brothers accepted Kuravar, Vetuvar, accepted Monkey as brothers. That is what Ramanayan is about which is good for the wellness of humanity. But what you (BJP) say is bad," Malviya posted as a translation of Raja's speech.

Meanwhile, Madras HC Justice Anita Sumanth refrained from issuing quo warranto against Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu, and DMK MP A Raja in connection with remarks on Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)

