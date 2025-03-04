New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi and asked the INDIA block members why they were trying to glorify Aurangzeb.

This comes after SP MLA Abu Azmi had stated that Aurangzeb was a good administrator.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Glorification of cruel leader Aurangzeb by Congress leader Abu Azmi and then Congress leader Rashid Alvi is very humiliating for the Indian society. And in the past, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi also went to Aurangzeb's tomb and read Fatiha. They can go to any extent for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma. They did not visit the Ayodhya temple during Pran pratishtha, nor did they visit Mahakumbh. This shows how much they hate Indian society. I wish to ask that in the age of AI, what will these leaders get by glorifying Aurangzeb, who killed his own brothers?"

"I wish to ask the INDIA bloc leaders why Aurangzeb, who gave orders on April 6, 1669, to break temples, is being glorified by Congress. Are they not trying to demean Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy? The leader who killed his own brothers and kept his father in jail, and tortured Sikh gurus glorifying such leader for vote bank politics is insane," he added.

He further asked the SP and Congress why they were trying to spread hatred in the society.

A zero FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb.

According to the police, following this, FIR has been registered in Marine Drive Police Station under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita today.

After the uproar over his remarks, Abu Azmi defended his remarks regarding Aurangzeb, saying that the Mughal emperor also destroyed Mosques along with temples.

Refuting the claims that Aurangzeb was 'anti-Hindu', Azmi stated that the emperor had 34 per cent of Hindus in his administration and many of his advisors were Hindus. He further added that there was no need to give a communal angle to the issue.

"If Aurangzeb had destroyed temples, he also destroyed mosques. Had he been against Hindus, 34 per cent of Hindus would not have been with him (in his administration), and his advisors would not have been Hindus. It is true that India was a golden sparrow during his rule. There is no need to give Hindu-Muslim angles to it," Azmi told ANI.

The SP MLA further said that the struggle for power and property carried out by kings in the past "was not religious". Azmi maintained that he hasn't made any remarks against "Hindu brothers". (ANI)

