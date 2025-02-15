Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, and asked why the party is not conducting caste census in states, where it holds power.

"Rahul Gandhi had said that we will conduct caste census and Revanth Reddy conducted it in Telangana. Why are you (BJP) not doing it in the states ruled by you?" Rao told ANI.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Can Basic Pension Cross INR 3 Lakh in New Pay Commission? Check Calculation.

If you are a well-wisher of the backward communities, then you should conduct caste census...Deliver or you will just issue statements after statements," he added

Meanwhile, a row erupted after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused PM Modi of possessing an "anti-backwards classes" mentality. He further claimed that PM Modi's caste was among the upper classes (caste) in Gujarat, but he merged that caste into backward classes (BC) after becoming the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Tenga Market Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Arunachal Pradesh's Tenga Market, Indian Army Swiftly Controls Flames (Watch Video).

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over his remarks against the Prime Minister, calling it a "desperate" diversion tactic from the promise of granting 42 per cent reservation for backward classes (BC).

"Yet another desperate diversion tactic from 42 per cent BC reservation - now Congress CM wants to debate PM's caste," Kumar, a junior minister for Home Affairs in the union government, posted on X.

Reacting to CM Reddy's allegations, the BJP leader said that PM Modi was listed as an OBC during Congress' tenure in 1994.

"Your research failed so badly that you forgot one fact - PM Narendra Modi was listed as OBC when Congress was in power in 1994," Kumar said.

Taking a jibe at CM Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bandi Sanjay said that one should start from Gandhi family's residence to determine who is legally converted.

"Now, what caste is Rahul Gandhi? What's his religion? Does he know, or do you? His grandfather was Feroz Jehangir Gandhi. In Hindu tradition, caste follows the father's lineage. If anyone wants to debate who is legally converted or not, maybe the CM should start from 10, Janpath," the BJP leader said.

"No amount of attention diversion will work. BJP stands firm - no reservation for Muslims, and any such attempts will be foiled," Kumar added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)