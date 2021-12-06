Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): BJP leader and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked the TRS government in Telangana as to why it is "not implementing" its flagship Dalit empowerment scheme 'Dalit Bandhu'.

In the run-up to Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll early November when the Election Commission (EC) stopped the scheme for a few days, many accusations were made against the BJP, the Central government and the EC, Kishan Reddy alleged. The BJP was criticised though it had nothing to do with the matter, he said. "I am asking the Chief Minister. Election is over, election code (model code of conduct) is no longer in force. Chief Minister should say as to why 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme is not being implemented for Dalit brethern so far in Telangana," he told reporters here after garlanding a statue of B R Ambedkar, architect of the country's Constitution, on the occasion of Ambedkar's death anniversary. Under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the beneficiary family for starting a business of their choice.

