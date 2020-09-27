Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling the move by the state seeking routing the PM Kisan funds through the state government as a retrograde step but asked her to submit the request for the consideration of the Union council of ministers.

"Shockwaves all around that PM-Kisan West Bengal Government. Mamata Banerjee seeks to be an intermediary agent. Called upon CM to take the matter to Cabinet under Article 167. Visit to Singur/Nandigram, would be an eye-opener. Why tinker with the successful scheme and hurt farmers interests !," he tweeted along with a letter he wrote to the CM

Also Read | Farm Bills Enacted as Law, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent.

In his letter, the governor wrote, "In terms of Article 167(c) of the Constitution of India, I call upon you to submit for consideration of the Council of Ministers, the decision reflected in your communication dated September 9, 2020 to the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt of India, in regard to PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme implementation. The condition, hereunder, is a retrograde step and that too after 20 months of its promulgation and does not in the least serve the interests of the farmer."

"However, we will be happy to provide benefits to the farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. The Centre may transfer the requisite fund direct to the State Government for further disbursement to the beneficiaries, through the State Government machinery," he added.

Also Read | Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns to Mumbai Airport After Bird Hit.

In his letter, the governor said the state government was seeking to be an 'intermediary agent' at the cost of farmers.

"The PM-KISAN provides seamless, transparent, and accountable direct transfer of fund to farmers. Denial of benefit to the state farmers on account of non-adoption of PM-Kisan has already cost them heavily. So far, each farmer has so far lost Rs 12,000 and the total loss to the fanning sector of the state is Rs. 8400 crore. It is worrisome and calls for soul-searching. The decision is not pro-farmers and governance. It defies logic and economics as to why a Government will stall benefits to the farmers, emanating from the Central Government," he added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)