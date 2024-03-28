Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI): Punjab Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Thursday questioned the BJP why it was not giving tickets to party workers if they have done good work, and why they are bringing in people from outside and other parties.

Aujla also accused the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and trying to tarnish the reputation of potential winning candidates from the INDIA bloc.

"INDIA bloc is strongly fighting the elections in the country but the people of the ruling party, BJP are using ED and trying character assassination of those candidates who can win. This is wrong in a democracy... If BJP has done good work then why don't they give tickets to the party workers? Why they're importing people from outside and other parties?... The fight is about who will make the PM, INDIA alliance or they (NDA), we will do everything to make PM," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, alleging that the BJP had offered money, security and positions to AAP MLAs in Punjab to switch and join the BJP.

"I think what Arvind Kejriwal was saying earlier has turned out to be true today, Operation Lotus has been floated just to break AAP and topple our governments in Delhi and Punjab," said the AAP leader.

Saurabh Bharadwaj also raised a question as to why AAP legislators from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku, a Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, and Sheetal Angural, a Jalandhar West MLA, joined hands with the BJP in Punjab's Jalandhar, where the party was to come fourth in the elections.

In Punjab, voting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats will occur on June 1. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. This was a significant increase from the 2014 elections, where the BJP won 282 seats and the INC got 44 seats.

In Punjab, the 2019 elections saw the INC winning 8 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 2 seats each. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

