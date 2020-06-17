Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Why is PM Silent? Why is He Hiding? Asks Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-off

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:51 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Why is PM Silent? Why is He Hiding? Asks Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-off

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area on Monday evening.

Also Read | Apple Takes Down TikTok-Like Chinese Video App Zynn From The App Store.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi questioned why the Prime Minister is silent about the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops.

"Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case | Bihar Based Advocate to File Case Against Karan Jauhar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

"How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he further said.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement