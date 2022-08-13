New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and what he dubbed as pseudo-secular 'tukde-tukde gang' and Left liberals for allegedly trying to destroy the Indian judiciary.

"Why pseudo secular TUKDE-TUKDE Gang, Left-libertarianism & Congress party are hell-bent to destroy Indian Judiciary ?," he wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Haryana Horror: Man Suffocates His One-Year-Old Baby With Pillow in Faridabad.

He also tagged a media report in which Manan Kumar Mishra, the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, had attacked fellow lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged remarks against the judiciary at a webinar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)