Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): After the incidents of stone-pelting were reported in some parts of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked that "why violence is happening in Maharashtra over Tripura incidents?"

Referring to the Tripura violence incident, Shiv Sena leader said, "The question arises that if violence against Hindus takes place in Bangladesh, its reactions happen in Tripura and to that reaction, riots take place in parts of Maharashtra, why no reaction when Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Kashmir, when a Colonel in Manipur along with his family were killed in a terrorist attack. Hindus are everywhere, why reactions (riots) only in Maharashtra? Is this part of some conspiracy in Tripura which is affecting the whole nation?"

Raut further said, "if the case of Tripura is right and serious, so then, why its reactions are taking place in Maharashtra, why not in other states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, etc."

While talking to the media, Shiv Sena leader said, "If Hindus are really in danger in this country, then I would say that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sahib should take out a front in Delhi, we all will join and you should ask questions to the PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Condemning the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has assured that investigation into the violence during protests will be carried out.

"We'll definitely investigate this. We'll investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages," he said.

"The situation in Amravati is under control and no casualties have been reported in the violence", said Dilip Walse Patil commented on the Amravati violence.

"We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the violence and demanded strict action against leaders making inciting speeches. (ANI)

