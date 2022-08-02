Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) In a veiled attack at the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav, who heads the PSP(L), on Tuesday questioned the SP leadership's call for justice for a former MLA, asking why it left out the others deserving the same support.

Shivpal Yadav, currently an SP MLA, took several other SP members names in a tweet, asking the leadership why these were left behind.

The MLA's tweet was apparently triggered by a recent meeting between UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party's general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav – his own brother.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shivpal Yadav said, "Why is the fight for justice incomplete? Why not for Azam Khan sahab, Nahid Hasan, Shahzil Islam.....and other workers?"

Shivpal Yadav's tweet assumes significance as it comes barely a day after Ram Gopal Yadav met Adityanath and discussed the plight of backward communities and Muslims in the state.

Shivpal Yadav, whose relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav got strained after the UP polls results, has been attacking the SP chief on several issues.

He also tweeted a letter by Ram Gopal Yadav addressed to the UP CM seeking justice for Rameshwar Singh, a former SP MLA from Etah, and his brother Jogendra Singh.

In the letter, Ram Gopal Yadav contended that the two brothers had several fake police cases filed against them, and appealed for a high level probe against those cases.

The meeting between Ram Gopal Yadav and Adityanath was held at the chief minister's official residence here, sources had said earlier.

"Today, the chief national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Talks were held in the context of persecution of backwards and Muslims across the state with filing of false cases unilaterally.

The government should take back the fake cases," the SP had said in a tweet on Monday.

Ram Gopal Yadav, 76, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

