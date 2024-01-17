Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu expressed distress over the death of a six-month-old baby and the mother in Vizianagaram district and questioned the state government for such pitiable conditions for Girijans, who are a part of Scheduled Tribes.

"I really got upset on hearing the distressing and traumatic incident that happened to the family of Gangulu of Chittempadu in Vizianagaram district," the TDP national president said here on Wednesday.

Taking to his social media platform X, Naidu posted, " It is unfortunate that a seriously ill infant and a six-month-old child had to be carried 5 kilometres on a dolly to the hospital. We have brought feeder ambulances in the past with the intention of preventing such a situation. But now these ambulances have been completely abandoned and the state government is playing with the lives of the Girijans."

"Is the government's negligence the cause of the deaths of mother and child? Why is this government not compassionate even after their demise?"? Naidu questioned.

"Whether it does not amount to the negligence of the state government for the loss of lives of both the mother and the baby,. Why is this government not compassionate even after their demise?" the TDP supremo asked.

Hitting out at the state government, Naidu questioned, "Can't an ambulance be arranged to carry their bodies? How pitiable is it that the person who is in deep distress had to carry the body of the wife by bike? Why this pitiable condition for Girijans?

The TDP supremo also demanded an inquiry over the incident. Expressing deep sympathies to the family members, Chandrababu also demanded that the government immediately come to the rescue of this family and take up the work of constructing a road to Chittampadu. (ANI)

