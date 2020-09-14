New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana on Monday, said Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana on 13 and 14 September; over Rayalaseema on 13 September, over Vidarbha on 15 September and over Marathwada on 16 September," Ministry of Earth Sciences informed.

Also Read | Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 13 September and over Telangana on 14 September 2020," the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Sunday afternoon said that very heavy to extremely heavy rain occurred in East and West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi Allows Re-Opening of Gyms, Yoga Institutes, Weekly Markets Across National Capital Except in COVID-19 Containment Zones.

According to the CWC, Kurnool district has also received very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)