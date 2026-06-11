India News | Widow of Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh Requests Return of Body Following Fatal Vessel Attack in Hormuz

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The family of Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, one of the three Indian seafarers killed in the military strike on the commercial vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman, has made an emotional appeal to the Indian government to expedite the return of his mortal remains.

Suresh's wife, Bhargavi, recounted the harrowing ordeal of receiving the news of her husband's death. According to Bhargavi, she was initially informed that three crew members were missing, a group that included her husband.

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"I requested them to do the necessary things regarding the transportation of his body," Bhargavi told ANI. "I just requested them to do the favour as early as possible. He was a victim, suffering alone on the ship with no help for so long."

A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard MT Settebello, and officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three died in the US attack.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhargavi said that her husband was the last crew member among the three previously declared missing to be rescued.

"Last night, I received a call from a particular office informing me that three of the crew members were missing, of whom one person was my husband, Suresh Patnala. So, so far, they're missing. But they are not confirming if it was done by the US Navy or Iran Navy. No one is coming forward to accept the incident, but I lost him and the other two crew members were also declared dead at night only. But his body was not retrieved at night, so the next morning, another rescue operation was held by the Royal Oman Ship crew, and after that, they rescued him. They identified, and then they informed, and they clarified to me that he is no more," he said.

East Coast Fishing Boat Owners Association President Janakiram also questioned the circumstances surrounding the attack on a commercial ship from India.

"Yesterday evening, a US military attacked an Indian commercial ship off the Oman coast area. In this incident, three seafarers on a commercial ship were killed by the US military. It's a very tragic situation. At that time of attack, almost 24 sailors is there in that ship. It is a purely Indian ship. But why does the US military attack a commercial ship? We can't understand. This is It's not an Indian ship, it's not a military ship. It's not a coast guard ship. What about the bilateral agreements between the USA and India? There are diplomatic talks also going on every 15 days," he said.

"We requested the Ministry of External Affairs to safely reach the dead bodies and hand them over to the victim families and help to the shipping authority and the shipping ministry. What compensation is given from the shipping ministry and shipping company to subsidise the deceased sailors' families?" he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains of three crew members to India at the earliest.

Responding to questions during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the US Navy operating in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)