India News | Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Autorickshaw Driver in Thane District

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the couple's home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area, he said.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Fraud in Kota: Relationship Manager Sakshi Gupta Siphons Off INR 4.58 Crore From 110 Fixed Deposit Accounts, Invests Customers’ Money in Stock Market; Arrested.

The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument around 2.30 am over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh's wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

“We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)