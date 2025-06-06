India News | Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Autorickshaw Driver in Thane District

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 10:20 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Autorickshaw Driver in Thane District

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the couple's home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area, he said.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Fraud in Kota: Relationship Manager Sakshi Gupta Siphons Off INR 4.58 Crore From 110 Fixed Deposit Accounts, Invests Customers’ Money in Stock Market; Arrested.

The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument around 2.30 am over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh's wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

“We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Search

India News | Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Autorickshaw Driver in Thane District

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 10:20 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Autorickshaw Driver in Thane District

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the couple's home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area, he said.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Fraud in Kota: Relationship Manager Sakshi Gupta Siphons Off INR 4.58 Crore From 110 Fixed Deposit Accounts, Invests Customers’ Money in Stock Market; Arrested.

The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument around 2.30 am over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh's wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

“We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
nikhil sosale
5000+K+ searches
azad engineering
500+K+ searches
cams share price
500+K+ searches
nifty bank
500+K+ searches
north mumbai panthers
500+K+ sengaluru Stampede: Police Take RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, Event Management Company Officials Into Custody Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede That Left 11 Dead">

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
nikhil sosale
5000+K+ searches
azad engineering
500+K+ searches
cams share price
500+K+ searches
nifty bank
500+K+ searches
north mumbai panthers
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel