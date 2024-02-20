Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Wayanad Youth Congress Committee staged a black flag protest at the Kerala forest Minister's convoy, which arrived in the district on Tuesday, to visit the families of deceased persons affected by the Tusker attack.

The outraged Youth Congress activists raised a black flag at the Ministers Convey near Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, Kerala.

Also Read | Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party: Senior Leader Resigns From SP's Primary Membership, Also Quits As MLC.

Amid the protest, police have taken seven youth Congress workers into custody.

Four Ministers Including Forest Minister AK Saseendran, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Schedule Tribe Minister K Radhakrishnan and Local Self-government Minister M B Rajesh were a part of the convey, who visited the families of the deceased.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Fear of Cross Voting Looms Large Over BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

A high-level meeting took place after the visit. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

According to the CM's office, Revenue, Forest and Local Self-Government Department ministers attended the meeting. People's representatives, including the representatives of local bodies of Wayanad district and officials, including high-level officials, also participated in the meeting.

On Monday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the families of victims of the wild elephant attacks in Wayanad district. The governor first visited the house of the deceased Ajeesh and met his family.

He then visited VP Paul, a Forest Department watcher, at his residence in Wayanad, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

Governor Khan was seen interacting with the residents in the area regarding the incident.

A letter was handed over to the governor signed by the residents demanding protection from the wild animal attacks. The governor has assured possible action on the same.

On February 19, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited the families of the victims. The Congress MP interacted with the victim's family as he extended condolences to the grieved family.

Rahul Gandhi abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Varanasi, and left for his constituency of Wayanad, prompted by public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks.

According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the incidents of attack happened when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady. After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased.

The situation remains tense in Wayanad as authorities' grapple with the increasing frequency of wildlife-related incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)