India News | Wildlife SOS Rescues 15 Snakes in a Week in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Soaring mercury in the national capital seems to be forcing snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places.

In the past week, non-profit Wildlife SOS rescued around 15 snakes, including a five foot long rat snake, from the Delhi Metro depot in Mundka, West Delhi.

Also Read | No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department.

The snake was spotted in a storage room at the DMRC depot.

A team of rescuers from the NGO rushed to the scene. After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were sealed, the team carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise of Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Border Face-Off With China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

A rat snake in Chhattarpur induced panic among people when they noticed its tail sticking out of a crack in the garden wall.

Another rat snake was rescued from a house in Sainik Farms.

Wildlife SOS also rescued a cobra from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Pusa campus and a wolf snake from a house in Ayanagar.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “The rising temperatures often force snakes out of their natural habitat to seek shelter in cooler places.”

“Since they are cold-blooded animals, their body temperature varies with that of the environment. Therefore, they are unable to self-regulate their temperature if they get too warm,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)