New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said it will ask the Centre and others, including the Airport Authority of India (AAI), to frame the standard operating procedures to ensure trouble-free access of airports to persons with disability (PwD).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the plea of a wheelchair-bound woman who had faced difficulties at Kolkata airport recently.

Also Read | Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Legendary Singer, Says 'He Was a Beacon of Indian Music'.

The counsel for the woman referred to the lack of female security guards and the support staff at the airport to help wheelchair-bound passengers.

"When she was travelling she asked for assistance. But no one came. During the screening, she was asked multiple times to stand. They asked why she cannot stand for a few minutes," the lawyer said, adding, the passenger was 75 per cent disabled.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student’s Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play.

"You serve the central agency. We will ask them to lay down the SoP for handling wheelchair issues," the CJI said, adding that the matter can be taken up after some time.

The plea was filed by a Gurgaon resident.

Security at airports is provided mainly by two agencies -- Central Industrial Security Force and the state police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)