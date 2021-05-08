New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi Police will assist family members of a man, accused of running of crime syndicate for extortion, in getting his children admitted to the school, Delhi Police told Karkardooma court on Friday.

The submission of Delhi Police came while hearing an interim bail plea of an accused arrested under stringent charges of the MCOCA act.

Accused Nabbir alias Sabbir has sought interim bail for admission of his two minor children in school.

Delhi Police told Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav that there are other family members of the applicant, who can get the children admitted to the school.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seelampur), who was present in Court submitted that the police will assist the family members of the applicant in getting the children admitted to school, in case a request in this regard is received from the family members.

The counsel for the applicant expressed satisfaction with the stand of ACP, Seelampur.

The court, therefore, turned down the interim bail application and accordingly disposed of the interim bail plea. Accused Nabbir has been booked by Delhi Police for allegedly running a crime syndicate for extortion and others. (ANI)

