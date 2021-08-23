Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that representatives of the ruling TMC in the state would be attending the all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

Also Read | Hyderabad University Releases Admit Card For Entrance Examinations 2021 At acad.uohyd.ac.in; Here Are steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on August 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Update: Services on Mysore Road-Kengeri Line to be Inaugurated on August 29.

"We will definitely be attending Thursday's all-party meeting on Afghanistan, called by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," the TMC supremo told reporters at the state secretariat.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

The central government's briefing is expected to focus on India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as the government's assessment of the developing situation in Afghanistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)