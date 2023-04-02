Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party will contest the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the state after holding consultation with allies.

The polls are expected to be held soon, but the notification is yet to be issued.

Also Read | Manipur: World's Tallest Pier Railway Bridge To Be Part of Jiribam-Imphal Railway Project.

"The BJP has cheated people in the name of smart city. Cities are full of filth. There is filth in the drains, and no cleaning has been done. In the absence of cleaning, dengue has been reported in cities. The traders are also feeling worried. In the urban local bodies polls, the public will teach a lesson to the BJP," the party quoted Yadav as saying in a statement issued here.

He said price rise and unemployment are at an all-time high, and the BJP government is responsible for this.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma Threat Case: Police on Alert After Assam CM Gets Threat from Pro-Khalistan Outfit.

"The BJP government comes up with different issues to divert the attention from price rise and unemployment. Medicines have become expensive from April 1. The BJP is showing fake growth rate for Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding Rs 200 crore are being spent to present the untruth as truth, and an American agency's help is being taken.

The SP chief said farmers have been devastated by the recent spells of hailstorm.

"The BJP had publicised crop insurance ('fasal bima'), but today, the farmers are not getting anything. The BJP made the insurance companies earn profits, but the farmers did not get any help. The farmers growing potatoes have been devastated," he said.

Sharpening his attack further on the BJP, the SP chief said, "The BJP helps only the big industrialists and businessmen. It does not help the youth. The BJP had made one of its industrialist friends number 2 in the world by providing him the money of the government organisations.

"But, after a report came, the secrets of the industrialist were revealed, and his companies started performing badly. The money of the government organisations is also going waste ('doob rahaa hai'). Why is the BJP not taking action against the officers responsible for this?".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)