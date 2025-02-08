Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said the party will continue to fight for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood with constitutional guarantees.

"The Congress party shall continue to fight for rights of the people and full statehood with constitutional guarantees to restore the dignity of J-K. We will not rest till the central government fulfils its promise of restoring statehood to J-K," Karra said while reviewing party affairs at a meeting here.

Karra urged the cadres to take the programmes and policies of the party door-to-door vigorously and remain connected with people.

