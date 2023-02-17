Jalandhar, Feb 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the government will dedicate 150 public mining sites to the people, ensuring they get sand at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.

Mann said he dedicated 17 more public sand mining sites to people, according to an official release.

So far 33 public mines have been dedicated to people and the state government will soon operationalise 150 public sand mining sites for the convenience of people, said Mann.

"Sixteen public mines touching six districts were dedicated to people a few days back and today 17 more such mines have been dedicated which will involve eight districts," he said.

Till now 61,580 metric ton of sand has been used by people from these public mines, which has also given direct and indirect employment to several youths, he said.

Mann claimed that the state government has eradicated the sand mafia, which engaged in criminal activities and pilfered public resources on a big scale in the past.

Sand from each of these public mines will now be sold at just Rs 5.50 giving a major reprieve to the people, he said.

Only manual excavation of sand is permitted in these public mining sites, with no mechanical excavation, and no mining contractor allowed to operate there, said Mann.

Sand from public mining sites will only be sold for use in the construction of non-commercial projects, he stated.

The sale of sand will take place only till sunset and a government worker will always be present to regulate the extraction of sand at each public mining site, said Mann, as he accused the previous governments of patronising the sand mafia in the state.

