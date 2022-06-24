Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders on Friday, after the conclusion of a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that they will "fight out" the ongoing political crisis in the state and the party is intact.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir who attended the meeting, said, "Today we had a party meeting with district leaders. After CM Uddhav Thackeray's speech, party leaders were filled with energy. MLAs may not be here but the party is intact. Party's full base is there and with this spirit, we will fight."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that what the rebel MLAs are resorting to is "illegal and politically not feasible".

"We are Shivsainiks, we will fight and win. What they are doing is illegal, legally not tenable and politically not feasible," she said.

Earlier today, Thackeray convened a virtual meeting with all district chiefs of the party in Shiv Sena Bhawan.

He said rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party".

As Eknath Shinde appears to be tightening his grip on Shiv Sena with the number of rebels rising to 38, Thackeray called a meeting of the party's district chiefs today where he said that he left the Varsha Bungalow but not the "will to fight".

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," the Shiv Sena chief said during his virtual address at the meeting.

"The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added.

Targeting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

Notably, the Chief Minister had vacated the official residence of the CM on Wednesday night and moved to his family residence 'Matoshree' along with his family.

"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

"If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names," he added.

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, "I had pain in my neck and head. I was not able to work properly. I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him." (ANI)

