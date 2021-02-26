By Nishant Ketu

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the vaccination against COVID-19 for members of Parliament will be done in accordance with the rules and process of the government, ahead of the beginning of the second phase of the Parliament Budget session.

"No programme of COVID vaccination of MPs and Parliamentary staff has been scheduled before the commencement of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. Rules and process of vaccination are decided by the government. We will also follow that," Birla told ANI.

The Speaker said the COVID-19 testing of all MPs, employees, journalists reporting from Parliament and others will be conducted before the session.

"To run the House (Lok Sabha) safely, we will get all the MPs along with staff tested in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Centre," he said.

The Speaker said the duration of the upcoming Parliament session will be discussed with Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

When asked to comment on farmers unions call to gherao the Parliament, Birla said: "A dialogue is going on between the government and the farmer organizations. The bill has been passed and the government is discussing the subject. Whatever is the demand of the Opposition, it is decided in the BAC to discuss it."

The second phase of budget session will take place from March 8 to April 8. (ANI)

