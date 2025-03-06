Chandigarh [India], March 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government will soon give 50,000 more jobs to youth, thereby ensuring one lakh jobs for them.

Continuing his government's 'Mission Rozgar' by handing over appointment letters to 763 youths on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that during the last three years, the state government has given 51,655 jobs to the youths in the state.

Mann said that today is a red-letter day for these youth who have gotten jobs in the Cooperation, Health and Family Welfare and Higher Education and Languages departments.

He said that the state government has crossed the figure of giving 51,000 government jobs in a transparent manner to the youth, adding that very soon the state government will cross the figure of one lakh government jobs to the youth.

He said that as idle hands are the devil's workshop, the state government is trying its best to ensure that maximum youth get jobs so that they do not fall prey to the social menaces.

Mann said that unemployment is the root cause of several social problems, due to which the state government is focusing on eradicating this malady. The Chief Minister said the government is giving employment to youth so that they shun the syringes and menace of other drugs.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department. He said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process, due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 51,000 jobs has been challenged so far in any court.

Mann said that it is a proud moment for the government of Punjab that these youth have been given government jobs completely on the basis of merit.

The Chief Minister said that it is a momentous occasion when these youth are becoming part of the family of the Punjab government.

He expressed hope that these youth will become an active partner in the socio-economic development of the state by joining these respective departments.

Mann said that for the first time in the history of the state, any government has given a record number of more than 51,000 jobs to the youth in 36 months of coming into power.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the jobs have been given completely on the basis of merit, sans any corruption or nepotism. He said that the state government is ensuring that no one from the state migrates abroad so that dreams of our freedom fighters are fulfilled.

He said that due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, reverse migration is already being witnessed in the state and youth are returning from abroad to serve here.

The Chief Minister said that the incident of deporting youth from the USA is an eye-opener for all of us that instead of going abroad in search of green pastures, the youth of the state must work hard here only and achieve success in various fields.

He said that the state government is already making concerted efforts to ensure that maximum opportunities are provided to youth so that they can excel in every arena of life. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the hard work of youth coupled with their dedication will provide them success in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a dedicated Sadak Surakhya Force, to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the state and National Highways.

He said that specially trained, freshly recruited 1597 personnel, including girls, are acting as the backbone to this force, who have been provided with the latest, fully equipped 144 vehicles and since its launch in February last year, the state has witnessed a 48.10% reduction in casualties due to accidents. Mann claimed that several other states and even the Government of India have hailed this out-of-the-box initiative of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that health, education, power, water and infrastructure, along with law and order, are the top priorities of his government.

He further said that no stone is being left unturned to ensure the holistic development of the state and progress of its people. He exhorted the youth to discharge their duty with utmost professional commitment.

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Dr Balbir Singh, among others, were also present. (ANI)

