Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) West Bengal's new Tourism and Information Technology Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said that he will give his all to make his new innings brighter than the one he had as a central minister in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Supriyo, who had resigned from the BJP on this day last year, thanked Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving him her support.

"I really have no idea about this coincidence (August 3)…. Yes, life has definitely come full circle. It was last year in August when I left (BJP), and today I am sworn in as a minister of the West Bengal government,” he said.

Supriyo is among the eight new faces in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, who were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

“It's a poetic justice that came through Didi's (Banerjee's) hand. Because I had quit politics, and it was she who had encouraged me, infused courage in me and nominated me as a candidate for the Ballygunge constituency and then the entire party supported me," Supriyo said.

Sometime after he was dropped from the Union cabinet during a reshuffle last year, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member. However, the singer-turned-politician joined TMC in September.

"I will work hard for the development of the people of West Bengal. I will give everything whatever I have learnt from my earlier experiences as a central minister and make my second innings brighter,” he said

Supriyo, who won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 polls by a huge margin of 1.97 lakh votes, questioned why a Bengali MP would not be made a full-time Union minister despite giving his everything for the party. He was a Union minister of state.

"I might have made some mistakes but I had given everything of mine (as the central minister) since 2014. I believe I was ill-treated. Why can't anyone from West Bengal be a full-time Union minister? I did not take it lying down," he said.

