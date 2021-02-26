Karnal (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Trade Union activist Nodeep Kaur from Punjab, was released from Karnal jail on Friday after being granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old activist was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in farmers' protests at Kundli in Haryana.

She was granted bail in two of the three cases filed against her in the lower court and today she got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the third one.

After being released from the Karnal jail, Nodeep Kaur said, "I will go to the Singhu border and once again will stand with farmers and labourers for their rights."

Kaur said, "I have not done anything wrong and will not do it ever. Whatever we protest will be always within the limits. The fight for the rights of farmers, labourers and women will always continue and I will stand with them."

She said that her case has been transferred to the Chandigarh Court, adding, "I will speak to my lawyer as I do not know anything at the moment."

When asked about the video in which she was seen hitting the policemen, she said, "It is an edited video and I will brief about the same tomorrow. I am a common girl but people have shown a lot of love towards me and I request them to stand with the farmers just like they have stood by me."

Speaking on Shivkumar, who was co-accused with Nodeep Kaur, and has not been granted bail yet, she alleged that both of them had been tortured by the Sonipat police.

She expressed gratitude towards all the people who supported her. (ANI)

