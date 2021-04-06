Panaji, Apr 6 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state will implement a drive to penalise persons who wander without masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant spoke to reporters after chairing a meeting of the state disaster management committee, which was also attended by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and state chief secretary Parimal Rai amongst others.

The state will not go for a lockdown or night curfew, but would instead impose stricter guidelines to control spread of the virus, the chief minister.

While the state has already withdrawn section 144 of the CrPC, which was imposed last week to curb the spread, stricter guidelines have been imposed, he said.

Gatherings of more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 in closed spaces will be banned, he said.

The state police and district officials will be intensifying their drive against people roaming in public without masks, Sawant said.

The state will not insist on COVID-19 negative certificate from people arriving in the state.

Goa has 25 private and 37 government centres were COVID-19 vaccines are available, he said, adding that there is no dearth of vaccines, as 1.5 lakh doses are still in stock.

