India News | Will Invite Media Tomorrow to State Our Case: MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Seeks to Meet President Murmu over Minakshi Natarajan's Nomination Row

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Thursday said that the party has sought time with President Droupadi Murmu, to raise issues of national importance, including the recent cancellation of the nomination of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate, Minakshi Natarajan.

Speaking with ANI, Patwari stated that all the Congress' Madhya Pradesh MLAs will be inviting the media to inform the next phase of the struggle on Friday, adding that all party MLAs will also be arriving in the national capital.

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"Regarding the next phase of the struggle, all the MLAs are arriving in Delhi tomorrow. We have sought an appointment with the President and are waiting for a time to be allotted. Tomorrow, we will invite the entire media to state our case, and then we will take the next steps," Patwari said.

"We have full hope that the President will give us an audience; if it is not given, then we will tell our next course of action," Patwari told reporters.

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He further accused the BJP-led central government of failing to take accountability for the mentioned issues and passing the blame on others. Asserting that the country's governance system is based on anarchy, the state Congress president slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "foreign policy, the economy, or the plight of farmers."

"What is the mindset of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi? If petrol is expensive, they blame someone else; if inflation is rampant, they blame someone else; if the NEET paper is leaked, they blame someone else; if farmers are in distress, unable to get urea or fertilisers, they blame someone else. There is anarchy in the country, be it foreign policy, the economy, or the plight of farmers. If there is one target for all of this, it is Modi," he said.

This comes after the Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, chaired a meeting of all party General Secretaries, In-Charges & Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents to discuss current political developments, including paper leak incidents, rising inflation, foreign policy concerns, farmers' issues, and what the party terms 'misuse of state institutions against the opposition'.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary, Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also attended the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)