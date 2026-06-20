India News | Will Leave My Post if Allegations Against Me Are True, but Won't Hand over Shiv Sena to Any Thief: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he would step down from his position if the allegations levelled against him were proven true, but asserted that he would never allow the Shiv Sena to be handed over to "any thief."

Addressing party workers on the occasion of the Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day, Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, rejected speculation about a merger of the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Congress, and accused the BJP of weakening people's faith in democracy through its style of politics.

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Referring to allegations made against him and the ongoing political developments surrounding the party, Thackeray said the Shiv Sena would remain independent and would not merge with the Congress.

"Today is the 60th foundation day of Shiv Sena. People might have thought I would see a broken Shiv Sainik, but none of them is like that. These four MPs and all the MLAs have come today. The suffering of everyone is visible today. Judging by elections is meaningless. They say Shiv Sena will merge with Congress. I have been with Shiv Sena since the beginning and have seen it very closely. Now the time has come for Operation Lotus. They are winning elections by doing whatever they want. You think Shiv Sena will merge with Congress, it won't. If the allegations being made against me are true, then I will leave my post, but I will not hand over Shiv Sena to any thief; you all should answer those who are doing this to me," Thackeray said.

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The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also dismissed claims that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was planning to merge with the Congress and took a swipe at the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"They say Shiv Sena will merge with Congress. We spent so many years with the BJP and never became the BJP; why would we merge with Congress? I fear the BJP itself might end up being merged into Shinde's party," he said.

Responding to criticism that he does not interact enough with party workers, Thackeray defended his leadership style and engagement with the party cadre.

"They say Uddhav doesn't meet people, that Aaditya should meet them. If I didn't meet people, how did you get elected? How many rallies did I hold for you?" he asked.

Thackeray also condemned attacks on Matoshree, the Thackeray family's residence and allegations directed at his family, while highlighting his long association with the Shiv Sena.

"They attack Matoshree and make allegations against my family. They talk about the 'fake blood' in these veins? I am the oldest Shiv Sainik; when this party was founded, the coconut was broken in my name," he said.

Drawing a historical parallel, Thackeray said that betrayal was not new to political movements.

"Those who are jealous of Matoshree and the Thackerays do not know what we have endured. There were traitors even in Shivaji Maharaj's time," he added.

Targeting the BJP, Thackeray alleged that the manner in which politics is being conducted in the country is eroding trust in democratic institutions.

"The way politics is being conducted in this country is making people lose faith in democracy. BJP says, 'Vote for anyone, they will eventually come with us.' The time for 'Operation Kamal' is here," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief further referred to a past remark by BJP national president JP Nadda and questioned whether the ruling party seeks to establish political dominance at the expense of electoral competition.

"JP Nadda once said there will be only one party. One party, no elections--is that the goal?" Thackeray said.

The remarks come amid speculation of a fresh split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs may join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Six of the nine UBT Sena Lok Sabha MPs did not attend a meeting called in New Delhi. Their absence fueled speculation about them joining the Shiv Sena and the National Democratic Alliance.

The development comes amidst rumours of another potential split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is being called "Operation Tiger". Speculation intensified when six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, remained absent despite a party whip.

Conversely, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and Sanjay Raut attended the party's parliamentary meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)