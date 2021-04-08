Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to procure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drug Remdesivir, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday, adding that adequate arrangements will be made to ensure there is no shortage of the medicine.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Yesterday, we decided to purchase the Remdesivir injection, which we are short of. A system is made for the purchase, we will make it available wherever it is needed. Adequate arrangements will be made to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines."

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister further said, "We have decided to increase the number of beds by one lakh, some of these will be in COVID care centers - at least one in every district." However, CM Chouhan added that there is no crisis of oxygen supply.

"We have started receiving additional oxygen supply from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh). We had also discussed the matter with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

"The state government is also taking beds from the private sector. The strength of private hospitals will also be brought into use," he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation, all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh will go into a lockdown from 6 pm Friday to Monday 6 am.

"There'll be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," Chouhan said. (ANI)

