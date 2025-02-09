New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva credited the win in the Assembly elections to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vowed to fulfil the party's promises for the national capital's development.

"The people of Delhi have voted for change, for the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will fulfil the promises made in our Sankalp Patra, which will make Delhi a developed capital," Sachdeva said on Sunday.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he dismissed the INDI alliance as a fragmented group and said, "There is no such thing as an INDI alliance left, these are all selfish people."

He also criticised AAP leader Atishi and questioned her celebration after senior leaders of her party faced electoral defeat.

"Atishi should introspect that when big leaders of her party lost the election, what is there to celebrate in it?" Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP leadership was convened at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda along with several other leaders participated in the meeting.

The party had managed to secure a historic win in the Delhi assembly polls, where it wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the elections.

BJP hasn't declared any Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi as of now.

On Saturday, speaking on the Chief Ministerial candidate, BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat Parvesh Verma said that the party's decision on the CM's face will be acceptable to everyone.

"In our party, the legislative party decides (CM's face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone,' he said.

Notably, BJP defeated prominent AAP leaders including supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Atishi remained the sole consolatory win for AAP, as she defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3500 votes.

Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday morning, following her party's loss in the Delhi assembly elections.

Following this, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from today.

The dissolution of the assembly paves the way for the formation of a new government in the national capital under the BJP's leadership.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)

