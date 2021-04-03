Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will make an adequate number of beds and ambulances available for the treatemnt of COVID-19 patients, state minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday amid a surge in the fresh infections.

Shinde inaugurated via a video link the COVID dedicated health centre set up by the CIDCO at Kalamboli in Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

"The rapid increase in the number of patients is the matter of a great concern," Shinde added.

