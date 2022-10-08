Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday gifted road projects worth Rs 8,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh and said that the roads of State will be made better than America's before 2024.

The Union Minister, who arrived as the chief guest at the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), announced this package in his address.

"The roads of Uttar Pradesh have to be made better than America before 2024. For this, the Modi government is going to approve five lakh crore rupees for UP in the coming days," said Gadkari.

Gadkari said that at present, projects worth eight thousand crore rupees are being given today.

"In this Shahabad-Hardorh bypass, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass, Moradabad-Thakurdwara- Kashipur bypass, Ghazipur-Ballia bypass, besides 13 ROBs, a total of Rs 8,000 crore have been approved," he said.

He further said that this is only the beginning, the whole film is yet to come.

"There is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads," he added.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari urged all stakeholders 'Vishwakarmas', people behind the development of road infrastructure, to ensure fast paced integrated and sustainable infrastructure development in the country with ecological preservation, technology, innovation, safety and quality construction of the roads.

"This 3-day session of IRC will be a great opportunity for engineers, professionals, and road sector experts from India and foreign countries to come together and make efforts towards safer and sustainable roads furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 5 trillion dollar economy," he added.

Gadkari also held a review meeting at Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow.

All the ongoing and proposed National Highway projects in Uttar Pradesh were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on occasion. (ANI)

