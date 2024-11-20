Jhansi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Jhansi-Lalitpur BJP MP Anurag Sharma on Tuesday said he will not allow any coverup in the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College fire incident and responsibility will fixed for the death of newborns.

The fire broke out in the medical college neonatal ICU on Friday night in which 10 newborns were killed. Two later died during treatment in the hospital.

Also Read | Manipur: Curfew Relaxed in 4 Imphal Valley Districts, Suspension on Broadband Internet Lifted As Law and Order Situation Improves.

Talking to reporters after meeting a government team which was here to probe the incident, Sharma said, "I had come to meet the government team here and told them that the strictest action should be taken on this incident. And if the people of the government or administration try to cover up, I have come to give a message to my people that (Parliament) session is about to start, I will not allow anything to be covered up."

When asked whether responsibility will be fixed, he said, "Responsibility will be fixed...it will be done now... and if it is not, then this matter will be taken up in the (parliament) session."

Also Read | Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

Sharma said he has full in doctors and they always do their best for their patients.

"I do not think it is right to raise allegations on a doctor. I stand with the families of the two children who died in during treatment. My condolences are with them. A big incident has happened. This is the first time in the history of Jhansi that something like this has happened.. all of us are sad." he said.

The four-member team of the government led by DG, Medical Education, Kinjal Singh visited the medical college and said tried to find out the cause of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)