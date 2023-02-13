Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said a road map will be prepared for the next five years with the strategy for its implementation.

Also Read | Karnataka Tiger Attack: Fear Grips Region After 'Maneater' Tiger Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, His Grandfather in Kodagu.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Commits Suicide a Day Before Daughter's Wedding in Jamnagar.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the maiden meeting of the state Economic Advisory Council, headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, who made a presentation before 19 members of the panel.

“A paper will be prepared by the EAC which will be a road map for the Maharashtra government. A strategy to implement the recommendations will also be finalised. The road map will be of the next five years and it should not be linked with the Budget only,” said Fadnavis, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

Fadnavis said Chandrasekaran made a presentation about the current status and financial future of Maharashtra and pointed out advantages.

“We also found some geographical gaps in terms of the GDP of various regions in Maharashtra. The areas with good agricultural activity have lower GDP. A discussion was held on how to introduce value-added services in these areas to improve GDP. We want inclusive growth,” he said.

Chandrasekaran said Maharashtra has a GDP above $ 450 billion and it could contribute to the country's USD five trillion economy vision.

"Maharashtra has great opportunities and has everything needed to accelerate the momentum," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)