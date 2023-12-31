Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that his government will receive the draft of the Uniform Civil Code in the new year, following which they will plan their next course of action.

"We will receive its draft in the new year, and then we'll plan our course of action," Dhami said speaking to reporters while responding to a question on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that his government is preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state and it will be presented in the Assembly soon.

"We are also preparing to implement Uniform Civil Code of Conduct in Devbhoomi, it will be presented in the Assembly soon," Dhami said while participating in the Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Mathura.

Earlier on December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the decisions taken so far by the five-member panel formed to prepare a draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The cabinet approved the decision in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. However, the committee has yet to submit its detailed report to the government.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India. Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

The UCC was promised to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India. The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters.

The UCC, which had been a hot topic that had polarised opinions over the last 4 years, hit the forefront yet again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of uniform legislation in an address in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

PM Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution. (ANI)

