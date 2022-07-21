New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the AAP government will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs to seek political clearance for CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit, after LG V K Saxena advised to not attend the World Cities Summit there.

He also said that the LG's decision was motivated by “mean politics”.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Removes Stay Order on Metro Car Shed Project at Aarey Colony.

Saxena has advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.

The sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA, NDMC, apart from the city government.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Elected As15th President of India: Festive Mood at Her Hometown in Odisha's Mayurbhanj District.

"The LG has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of mayors. The chief ministers of other states have attended this conference in the past. Even the prime minister goes for state-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request," Sisodia said during a briefing.

Noting that global leaders want to learn from Kejriwal's famous Delhi model of governance, Sisodia said many chief ministers and ministers of different countries, including India, have participated in the previous editions of the conference. In 2018, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also took part in this conference, he said.

“Chief minister was invited by the Singapore government to attend the World Cities Summit 2022. The summit sees participation from leaders across the world, be it governance leaders, experts or business leaders, this is an event where Delhi's presence would have added on the prestige of India at a global stage. In their invitation, the Government of Singapore had written and I quote, ‘Your insights will enrich our discussions on how we can make our cities more sustainable and liveable'.

“The kind of progress Delhi has made in the sectors of education, healthcare, electricity, water and how it provides free bus transport to women under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal has enabled Delhi to present itself as a ‘more sustainable & liveable' city. The whole world today wants to learn how the Delhi government has devoted itself to the cause of public welfare," he said.

Sisodia also congratulated Droupadi Murmu after she was elected as the 15th President of the country. The Aam Aadmi Party was supporting joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the presidential poll.

"I congratulate Murmu ji. Her journey has been inspiring. I hope she will rise above BJP's tactics and work for the interest of the nation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)