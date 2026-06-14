‘Will Speak When Time Is Right’: TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Amid Speculation Over Joining Rebel Bloc (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, June 14: Amid speculation over her joining the bloc of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs, TMC's Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh arrived in the national capital on Sunday but remained tight-lipped on the developments. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Ghosh declined to comment on the issue, saying, "I will not say anything now. I will only speak when the time is right."

Her arrival in Delhi comes a day ahead of a proposed meeting between the rebel TMC MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during which they are expected to seek a separate seating arrangement for themselves in the Lower House. Major Jolt to Mamata Banarjee: Saayoni Ghosh Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction, Says Report.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Speaks Amid Speculation Over Joining Rebel Bloc

मीडिया ने घेरा तो "सायोनी घोष" कहने लगी "मैं अपने क्षेत्र के लोगों को जवाब दूंगी" लेकिन मैं आपको बताता हूं कि ये जो अपना क्षेत्र कह रही हैं असल में वो ममता बनर्जी का क्षेत्र है और उनकी ही दया दृष्टि से सांसद भी बनी हैं।pic.twitter.com/DvczAMZSBH — Nitin Prajapati (@Prajapat204) June 14, 2026

#Delhi: Rebel TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh arrives at Delhi airport. She says, “I will not say anything now. I will only speak when the time is right.” pic.twitter.com/JcTiQw9bEO — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, another TMC MP, Mala Roy, also arrived in the national capital amid the ongoing political rebellion within the party. Currently, a total of 58 TMC MLAs in West Bengal and 20 Lok Sabha MPs have reportedly rebelled against Mamata Banerjee within the party. Earlier on Saturday, TMC's Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at his residence in New Delhi along with rebel MP Satabdi Roy.

Bandyopadhyay faced criticism from members of his own party after Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra launched a sharp attack on the senior leader, alleging that he had misled the party about his whereabouts before being seen at the residence of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. Who Is Saayoni Ghosh? UP BJP Leader Pradeep Dixit Sparks Outrage With INR 1 Crore ‘Beheading Reward’ Against TMC MP.

In a post on X, Moitra claimed that Bandyopadhyay had informed party leaders that he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata due to a stomach ailment. However, she alleged that he was later seen on television at the residence of the Union Environment Minister in the national capital. "His mask & his wig both come off - Sudip Bandyopadhyay told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupender Yadav home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," Moitra wrote in her post on X.

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