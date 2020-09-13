Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex court's interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said steps will be taken unitedly with all the stakeholders.

Thackeray on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the cabinet sub committee members, legal experts and bureaucrats regarding law and order situation arising due to the court order, admissions to educational courses and recruitment process.

The statement said that a decision was taken to ensure students and aspiring candidates for jobs do not suffer.

Thackeray said Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has assured cooperation to the government to fight the legal battle for getting the stay vacated.

In his televised public address earlier in the day, Thackeray said the Supreme Court's interim stay on the Maratha quota implementation was unexpected.

He also appealed to Maratha organisations to refrain from holding protests and demonstrations during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the law, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L N Rao referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas questioning the validity of the law granting the reservation to Marathas. PTI

