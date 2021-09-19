Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday said that he will tour across the state to give momentum to the administration after Legislative Assembly session.

Addressing media after taking part in the State BJP working committee meeting, the Chief Minister said, the committee has concluded successfully with fruitful discussions on various issues.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

"The meet welcomed the central government moves to delegate powers to include communities to backward classes list," he added.

The Chief Minister also thanked Davangere Member of Parliament G M Siddeshwar, Davangere District in-charge Minister B A Basavaraja, District BJP office bearers and the workers for making the meet a success. (ANI)

Also Read | Ramdas Athawale Invites Captain Amarinder Singh to Join BJP-Led NDA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)