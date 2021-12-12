Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Sunday said he would explore the possibility of earmarking two days exclusively to discuss issues in north Karnataka region during the 10-day legislature session which starts on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha, Kageri said he has received requests from many members to take up for discussion issues specific to north Karnataka.

“I will discuss the matter in the Business Advisory Committee meeting scheduled on Monday just before the commencement of the proceedings and try to explore the possibility to earmark two days for this matter,” the Speaker said.

Kageri said the session would have to discuss the problems of the people of the entire Karnataka and expressed confidence that the ruling party would respond to the issues raised by the Opposition. “I expect the proceedings to be meaningful and the outcome will be in the interest of the people notwithstanding the fact that there are challenges being faced by the district administration in making fool-proof arrangements,” Kageri said.

He expressed pleasure of holding the session in Suvarna Soudha after a gap of two years due to COVID-19-related restrictions. “I am happy over officials having risen to the occasion and making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the proceedings,” the Speaker told the reporters. When asked about the decision of several organisations to stage protests over various demands, Kageri said he expected the government to respond to them. “The matter is between the organisations and the government. It is for the government to look into it," he added.

