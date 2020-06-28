Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that he will lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will urge him to honour late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna.

CM Rao on Sunday attended the birth centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao held at PV Ghat, Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

"I requested Keshava Rao to release three-four editions about P.V. Narasimha Rao's personality and it should be released in all the languages, across the country in all the libraries. I will lead a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to honour late PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna," said Rao.

"We will see that the present Prime Minister, President, former president Prathiba Patel and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be a part of this celebration. We ordered for five statues and one of them will be placed in Telangana Bhavan of New Delhi. I requested speaker to put a portrait of P.V. Narasimha Rao's in assembly," he added.

"He should be given a Bharata Ratna. National level conclave remembering PV will be held in New Delhi. There should be good memorial on his name and this will be construed by next June 28th. We request the government to release a postal stamp on P.V. Narasimha Rao. On Keshava Rao's demand, we will write a letter to Centre requesting to rename the Hyderabad Central University as P.V. University. There will be so many programs going to be held throughout the year," said CM Rao.

"Greetings to everyone on the account of P.V. Narasimha Rao 100 years Jayanthi. Words are not enough to describe him. Education department was handed over to him, the presidential school was started by him and our DGP is from that school," he added.

"This 100 years jayanthi holds importance because yesterday past is today's history. He was a great inspiration for the entire world. He used each and every moment appropriately. He contributed a new dialogue to the world 'look to east'. He was a great person who gave approximately 800 acres of land to the government," said CM Rao.

CM Rao hoped around one lakh people to join these celebrations as they will continue for a year. (ANI)

