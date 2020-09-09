Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that he will be vacating his government accommodation on Gupkar Road, Srinagar of his own free will before the end of October.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister put out a tweet through his official handle to put an end to rumours in the media that he had recieved a "notice to vacate" the accommodation.

Omar, in his tweet, embedded a letter written by him to the Secretary of Estates, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu and Kashmir Government on July 31 in which he had made the administration aware of his intention of vacating the premises.

"My letter to the J-K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate and have chosen to do so of my own accord," Omar said in his tweet.

The letter written on July 31 states that he had continued to remain in possession of the accommodation following his "demitting the office of CM in January 2015, as the rules allowed for me to retain an accommodation in Srinagar or Jammu and I chose to retain an accommodation in Srinagar."

He further added that consequent to the change of entitlements for former chief ministers of J-K made a few months ago, he found himself to be in "unauthorised occupation of this accommodation, as no attempt has been made to regularise the allotment to me on security or other grounds" and added that he had no intention to hold on to any government property.

"This is to inform you that I have begun the search for a suitable alternate accommodation. The process is taking longer because of the constraints caused by COVID-19. I intend to complete the process in 8-10 weeks and should be in a position to hand over the Gupkar road accommodation accordingly," the letter added. (ANI)

