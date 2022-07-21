Bhopal, Jul 21 (PTI) Malti Rai, newly elected mayor of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, on Thursday said she would give priority to issues concerning the safety of women and would also start a helpline exclusively for women.

It would be a personal mobile phone number and complaints and suggestions received on it would be acted upon immediately, Rai told PTI.

"We will also take suggestions from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for women's welfare. Many of them have expressed willingness to help. I will work for women's safety, take efforts to increase their self-confidence and try to get them jobs," she said.

The priority will be to work with all stakeholders to make the state capital clean, beautiful and a wonderful place to live in, she added.

Traffic problems, including those faced by the people due to the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), will be addressed as part of the beautification of Bhopal, Rai said.

The increasing menace of beggary at traffic signals and junctions will be looked into and mitigating measures based on state-run welfare schemes will be taken, she said, adding that the administration will check if gangs are behind this racket.

"The government runs shelter homes, providing food and employment. These people should work instead of begging. I will also work towards bettering the water distribution system and improvement of road conditions," she said.

She expressed joy at the prospect of Droupadi Murmu becoming the first tribal woman President of the country, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party was a party which took such decisions as it was one of "culturally strong people".

She said she has been associated with the BJP for the past 35 years and support from all, including her advocate husband and kin, had allowed her to strike a balance in her work.

