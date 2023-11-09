New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The winter session of Parliament will be held next month from December 4 to 22.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X that the session will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days.

"Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 4th December and continue till 22nd December having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session," he said.

The session will be held a day after declaration of results of assembly polls in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. The outcome of the polls is expected to have a resonance in the session.

The bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act may be taken up for consideration during the session.

While the government will seek to push its legislative agenda, opposition parties are likely to press for discussion on issues of concern for them. (ANI)

