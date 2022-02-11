Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, on BJP's claims of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections going their way, said that the "wipeout" of the ruling government has begun in the first phase and will continue in the second phase of the seven-phase polls.

Speaking to ANI during the campaign in Rampur, Yadav said, "The public have given a message that the process of dismantling the BJP govt has started from the first phase itself. The wipeout that began in the first phase will continue in the second phase as well."

"The people are not waiting for March 10 now. The people have declared their results on February 10 in the first phase of the elections. The people will work to remove the BJP like this in every phase of elections," he added.

Emphasising that the people of Rampur have seen developmental work during his tenure as Chief Minister, Yadav said that this will be a win with the "largest margin" so far.

Notably, Samajwadi Party has once again fielded Azam Khan from Rampur who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year over several cases registered against him.

"The people of Rampur have seen the developmental work here in our regime. They (BJP) have lodged false cases against Azam Khan and sent him to jail. This will be a win with the largest margin to date," he said.

Yadav further hit out at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the issues of farmers' income, unemployment and "fake encounters" and said that the people want a change that will happen this time.

"The BJP should tell if the farmers' income has been doubled and the youth have got jobs or not. Why are the false cases being filed? Why are fake encounters being done? The people want change and it will happen this time," he said.

The seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

